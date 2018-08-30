HK don charged after police find body in suitcase

HONG KONG • A University of Hong Kong professor was charged yesterday on suspicion of killing his wife after police found a body stuffed in a suitcase in his office, the latest grisly murder to transfix the crowded city.

Officers discovered the body of a woman, wearing only her underwear and with electric wire around her neck, hidden in a suitcase inside a large wooden box in the office of 53-year-old Cheung Kie Chung.

The associate professor from the Department of Mechanical Engineering had reported his wife missing on Aug 20, saying she had not returned home after an argument.

Police said they became suspicious after CCTV footage failed to show his wife leaving their home, while Cheung was seen moving a large wooden box out of the premises.

On Tuesday afternoon, police searched Cheung's office, a five-minute drive from the dormitory where he lives with his wife and children.

"There was blood seeping out from the suitcase and it stank," Superintendent Law Kwok Hoi told reporters on Tuesday night.

Supt Law said Cheung, who will make his first court appearance today, told investigators he had a dispute with his wife over toilet hygiene on the night she disappeared.

Cheung is also the warden of the dormitory where his family lives and a member of the university's governing council.

Professor Zhang Xiang, the university president, said yesterday he was shocked and saddened at the murder and described it as a tragedy. He said the university would offer support to students and colleagues affected.

Another Hong Kong academic is currently on trial for using a yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide to kill his wife and daughter inside a car. In 2016, British banker Rurik Jutting was jailed for life for the murder of two Indonesian women. He stuffed one of their bodies in a suitcase and placed it on his balcony.

The year before, a local man was jailed for chopping up his parents and storing their body parts in a freezer.

