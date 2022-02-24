HK devotes most of $139b budget to fighting Covid-19

Hong Kong has announced an HK$807.3 billion (S$139 billion) budget for next year, with most of the money devoted to dealing with the Covid-19 situation in the territory that has deteriorated recently.

The budget contains handouts, subsidies and even a temporary law to help residents and businesses hit by the pandemic, which come despite the fact that economic growth is projected to slow this year.

Saying that "fighting the epidemic is our overriding mission at present", Financial Secretary Paul Chan yesterday laid out the initiatives which remain centred on the government's zero-Covid policy and were in line with what some analysts expected.

Hong Kong's economy recovered last year, growing by 6.4 per cent. This was a sharp turnaround from the previous two consecutive years.

The unemployment rate dropped from a high of 7.2 per cent early last year to 3.9 per cent last month.

Mr Chan expects the economy to improve in the second half of 2022, with the city registering growth of 2 per cent to 3.5 per cent in gross domestic product for the year.

The headline inflation rate and the underlying inflation rate this year are expected to be 2.1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

Mr Chan said: "As long as the recent wave of the epidemic can be gradually put under control, and the status of 'dynamic zero infection' can be maintained down the road, consumption and investment demand will likely gather steam again.

"A stabilised epidemic situation will also create favourable conditions for the gradual and orderly resumption of quarantine-free travel between the mainland and Hong Kong, thereby injecting greater impetus into the economy."

He added that Hong Kong's economy could grow by an average of 3 per cent per annum from next year to 2026, which is a notch up from the 2.8 per cent recorded during the decade before the pandemic.

The government is setting aside HK$6.6 billion to create 30,000 time-limited jobs. Eligible residents will receive HK$10,000 in electronic spending vouchers, while those who have lost their jobs can expect a separate HK$10,000 handout.

The tax on salaries for the current fiscal year, which ends in March, will be cut by 100 per cent, capped at HK$10,000.

The budget also contains a HK$1,000 subsidy for electricity as well as concessions on rates for domestic properties, transport subsidies and tax deductions for domestic rental expenses, among other things.

In an effort to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs), an unprecedented temporary law will be introduced to deter landlords from terminating contracts of tenants in specific sectors or suing them, if they fail to pay rents on time. The relief measure is valid for three months and can be extended for another three months only.

The law, to be gazetted tomorrow, includes a fine of HK$50,000 to three months' rent owed for errant landlords. It will cover premises now subject to Covid-19 restrictions, including retailers and restaurants, as well as those forced to shut until late April such as hair salons, bars, cinemas and gyms.

Other measures to help businesses include lowering the tax on profits for the current fiscal year by up to HK$10,000, waiving business registration fees for the new fiscal year as well as 75 per cent of water and sewage charges, and increasing the amount of loans for enterprises under the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme.

Analysts agreed that the consumption vouchers would stimulate local consumption and speed up economic recovery.

In response to a query, OCBC Wing Hang Bank said the vouchers would likely support hard-hit sectors, just as they did last year. Vouchers worth HK$5,000 were doled out last year. "The retail sales index was up by around 10 per cent year on year from August to October, when the vouchers were distributed," it said.

Mr John Marrett, senior analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, noted signs of a pivot towards more progressive tax policies on property to capture more of the gains from speculation, which he said "would be a new path for Hong Kong if the government follows this trend further in future budgets".

Hong Kong yesterday recorded more than 8,600 new infections, about a thousand more than Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the territory to over 75,100, with more than 270 deaths, during the pandemic.