HK Customs seize record $208m in luxury goods

HONG KONG • Hong Kong Customs yesterday announced a record seizure of luxury goods headed to mainland China on a river barge, in the latest operation to target an explosion of cross-border smuggling.

The haul included sought-after items such as luxury watches, handbags, cosmetics and fins from endangered marine species. Officials said that the goods were worth about HK$1.2 billion (S$208 million), by far the largest seizure made by the city's Customs agents.

The operation took place on Oct 14 when the Customs discovered what it said was a suspicious vessel that claimed to be transporting plastic pellets. Instead, officers discovered a veritable department store of luxury items. "The Chinese New Year is only around three months from now... so the mainland has a larger demand for these expensive foods like fish maw and sea cucumber than on normal days," Customs investigator Cheng Tai Hei told reporters.

A 39-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the case.

Smuggling has been a mainstay of triad crime gangs operating on both sides of the border for years but the phenomenon has surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police embarked on a crackdown after a marine officer was killed last month when her vessel was rammed by smugglers during a high-speed chase.

Customs investigators said syndicates have since turned to using other means, including river trade vessels, to smuggle goods to the mainland.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has no sales tax, making it one of the cheapest places in the world to buy luxury goods. But in mainland cities, punitive taxes often mean luxury items cost up to double the price, providing a powerful smuggling incentive.

Mr Cheng said the most pricey items seized in the bust were watches that were worth HK$600,000 each. In China, once tax is added, they would cost HK$800,000 each.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE