HK crackdown begins with 12 held for violence

At least 12 people were arrested by the police in Hong Kong yesterday over a violent incident in the vicinity of the city's Legislative Council (LegCo) Complex.

The arrests came as the police said its forensic teams had spent the past two days collecting DNA and forensic data to track down protesters who broke into and vandalised the LegCo on Monday.

The 12 people are being investigated for offences including the possession of offensive weapons, unlawful assembly and assaulting police officers.

Earlier in the day, police said eight people were arrested over 24 hours for allegedly posting the personal information of police officers online with criminal intent, as well as launching cyber attacks on police websites and inciting others to "commit damage".

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS