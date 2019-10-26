HK court bans disclosure of cops' details

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's High Court yesterday banned people from disclosing personal information about the police and their families, widely targeted in anti-government protests that have gripped the Chinese-ruled city for months.

Activists have attacked police with petrol bombs, rocks and lasers shone in their eyes, furious at social media footage of random beatings, especially one against protesters cowering on the floor of a subway train.

One officer was slashed in the neck with a knife this month. And on Oct 13, a home-made bomb was remotely detonated as a police car drove past while officers were clearing road blocks in Mong Kok.

Police have responded to the violence with tear gas, water cannon, rubber bullets and occasional live rounds, wounding several.

Protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong, which Britain returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland.

China denies meddling. It has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of inciting the unrest.

The police and justice secretary applied for a ban on disclosing names, addresses, e-mail addresses, telephone numbers and other details, including children's school addresses.

The court agreed to an injunction, including a broad ban on harassing and pestering, which the media said would last until Nov 8.

Professor Simon Young, of the University of Hong Kong's law school, said that the move effectively amounted to a law targeting a select group - a serious move which should be dealt with through new legislation, not an injunction.

QUESTIONABLE MOVE PROTECTING POLICE

"It opens a whole new can of worms and questions about enforcement," he said. "It reflects the dysfunction of the legislative process that injunctions are being used in this way."

Hong Kong-based lawyer and author Antony Dapiran said the injunction was a "very alarming development". "Serious restriction on freedom of expression effectively criminalises a whole range of perfectly lawful acts which will now be punishable as contempt of court," Mr Dapiran wrote on Twitter.

Police said in August that more than 1,600 officers and their family members had been victimised by doxxing - the publication of personal details online to cause harassment. "They also suffered all sorts of harassment, including nuisance calls, verbal intimidation and even death threats," Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said at the time. "Some people misused our officers' personal data to apply for loans."

The rallying cry of the protest movement is "five demands, not one less", including universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into perceived police brutality.

Hong Kong is now in its fifth month of protests, which have plunged the city into its biggest political crisis in decades and taken a heavy toll on the economy.

A rally dubbed "Medical Workers Resisting Tyranny" in the heart of the financial centre is planned for today, with another protest, "Fight Against Police Brutality, Stand with Muslims, Citizens and Journalists", due to take place tomorrow across the harbour in Kowloon district.

A police water cannon truck shot bursts of blue-dyed water at a small clutch of people on the footpath outside a mosque during protests in Kowloon on Sunday, hitting its gate and steps, drawing criticism from some in the Muslim community.

The police issued a statement saying the incident was "most unfortunate" and unintended, while senior officers went to meet Muslim leaders to offer apologies.

REUTERS