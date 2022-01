Hong Kong chief executive hopeful Checkley Sin Kwok Lam, the first to announce his intention to run in the coming election, wears many hats - such as award-winning producer of Ip Man movies and Internet celebrity - but he gained his reputation among pro-Beijing fans as a harsh critic of the government.

In fact, he has no qualms calling Hong Kong's current leader Carrie Lam "tian zhen er" or "naive goose", a play on her Chinese name, or describing the government as "timid".