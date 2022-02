HONG KONG - Even as Hong Kong steels itself for a tough fight ahead against the coronavirus amid rising daily infections, political and health experts say the city's planned election in five weeks' time to pick its next leader would likely not be shelved.

Respiratory medicine expert Leung Chi Chiu, who has been closely monitoring the city's outbreaks, said the election can still go on despite the Omicron-led outbreaks sweeping the city.