Hong Kong chief: Cabinet revamp aimed at post-virus recovery

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam yesterday introduced four new faces to her Cabinet following a shakeup that she "categorically" denied was linked to the administration's apparent power struggle with Beijing's liaison office that surfaced over the weekend.

Flanked by the four new appointees and Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, who will move into the role of Secretary for the Civil Service, Mrs Lam said at a briefing that the reshuffle process had "taken longer than just a few days".

China's state council had approved the new official lineup earlier yesterday.

With the reshuffle, Undersecretary for Labour and Welfare Caspar Tsui replaces Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong Wah; director of electrical and mechanical services Alfred Sit Wing Hang replaces Secretary for Innovation and Technology Nicholas Yang; and executive director of the Financial Services Development Council Christopher Hui takes over from Secretary for Financial Services James Lau.

Mr Joshua Law's role at the Civil Service will be assumed by Mr Nip, whose post will be taken over by Immigration director Erick Tsang.

While some observers say the moves are a fallout from the government's weekend bungling in explaining the status and powers of Beijing's liaison office, Mrs Lam said the reshuffle is aimed at reviving Hong Kong's economy, which suffered last year from over seven months of protests followed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We really need to start immediately to plan for Hong Kong's economic recovery, especially in the several sectors which we attach importance to - namely Hong Kong's financial services, Hong Kong's innovation and technology, Hong Kong's professional services and creative industries - and the many opportunities that will be available to Hong Kong under the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area."

Yesterday, Mr Nip pledged to "safeguard the core values of Hong Kong civil servants" and to ensure "political neutrality".

His successor Mr Tsang, who promised to strengthen public education on the Chinese Constitution and Basic Law, said he would ensure the "few elections coming up" be "conducted fairly".

Mr Sit, who is now in charge of innovation and technology, said he aims to groom new talent and attract foreign experts to join Hong Kong's talent pool.

Mr Tsui, who now leads home affairs, vowed to help rebuild Hong Kong after the pandemic, while Mr Hui committed to strengthening the city's financial industry.

Associate Professor Sing Ming, from the division of social science at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said the appointments came as no surprise.

"Many of them are existing civil servants, including the one who is going to replace Mr Nip. In a sense, the lack of new bright stars outside of the civil service has betrayed the original intention of the entire principal officials' accountability system, because the system has been set up with an aim to enlist the bright stars in the private sector to brighten and polish the quality of governance."

Pointing to Mr Lau, the outgoing Home Affairs Secretary, and his successor, both of whom are former members of the city's biggest pro-Beijing party, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, Prof Sing said: "It's very clear that meritocracy has been put aside and political loyalty has been underscored, as far as controlling of home affairs is concerned."