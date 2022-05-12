HK Catholic Cardinal held on foreign collusion charges

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's national security police yesterday arrested Cardinal Joseph Zen, one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, and four others who helped run a now-disbanded humanitarian fund for protesters, media reported.

One legal source familiar with the matter told Reuters that five people had been arrested: Cardinal Zen, 90; senior barrister Margaret Ng, 74; activist and pop singer Denise Ho; former lawmaker Cyd Ho; and prominent cultural studies scholar Hui Po-keung.

Cardinal Zen has long been an advocate of democratic causes in Hong Kong and China, and has spoken out against what he viewed as China's growing authoritarianism under President Xi Jinping.

Professor Hui had already been arrested at the airport on Tuesday night for alleged "collusion with foreign forces", according to media reports, while Ho is already in prison for a separate case.

The five were trustees of the "612 Humanitarian Relief Fund" which helped protesters who had been arrested during pro-democracy, anti-government protests in 2019 to help pay their legal and medical fees.

The fund was scrapped last year after the disbandment of a company that had helped receive donations through a bank account.

The arrests come after police said last September that they had started investigating the fund for alleged violations of the national security law.

Shortly before the fund closed, Hong Kong's Lingnan University confirmed that its contract with Prof Hui had ended the month before, but declined to state a reason on personal privacy grounds. Prof Hui had once taught exiled activist Nathan Law.

"If you want to punish someone, you can always find an excuse," Law, who is wanted for allegedly breaching the security law by colluding with foreign forces, among other offences, wrote on his Facebook page in response to Hui's arrest.

Beijing imposed the sweeping national security law in June 2020 that punishes terrorism, collusion with foreign forces, subversion and secession with possible life imprisonment.

The Hong Kong authorities say the law has brought stability to the city after the 2019 mass demonstrations.

REUTERS