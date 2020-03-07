HK broadcaster axes show that satirised cops

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's dominant broadcaster cut a current affairs programme that had satirised the police amid a citywide shortage of protective gear against the coronavirus, prompting fresh warnings about press freedoms in the former British colony.

Television Broadcasts (TVB) cut local media outlet RTHK's controversial satire programme, Headliner - which had earlier prompted a complaint from Hong Kong's police chief - from its line-up yesterday, RTHK said.

TVB also dropped RTHK's Legco Review programme about the city's legislature from its slot on Thursday.

The Communications Authority said this week that local broadcasters with free TV licences no longer have to air RTHK programmes, following a request submitted by TVB on Jan 9.

Headliner had sparked protests from pro-Beijing groups after a Feb 14 episode jokingly implied that cops could more easily get protective gear than other officials, including medical staff.

Police chief Chris Tang said he complained to RTHK and the Communications Authority and expressed regret that the programme "ridiculed" cops.

TVB director Allan Zeman told Bloomberg News yesterday that the broadcaster has for years wanted to drop programmes from RTHK to create space for its own advertisements and revenue-generating programming.

But critics say TVB is bowing to political pressure as Beijing tries to silence dissent that has fuelled months of often-violent protests in the city against China's grip.

Pro-democracy groups held demonstrations at the Communication Authority's office on Thursday and submitted petition letters opposing its decision to let TVB drop the RTHK programming.

TVB became a target during the months of protests, accused of biased coverage that focused on the costs of the protests and downplayed outrage over the government's extradition Bill, which first sparked the protests, and police aggression in dispersing rallies.

TVB has denied bias and the regulator said in its response to 7,400 complaints from the public that the claims were unsubstantiated.

BLOOMBERG