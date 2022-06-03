HK backpedals on home quarantine for sub-variants

HONG KONG • Hong Kong is reviving one of its toughest zero-Covid-19 measures, requiring patients with even mild infections caused by new Omicron sub-variants and their close contacts to quarantine at a centralised facility, in efforts to tame any spread.

People infected with sub-strains including BA.2.12.1 who are not severely sick, as well as their close contacts, will be sent to government facilities such as Penny's Bay as officials try to ringfence their spread.

The rule has been enforced for all 34 people with the newest forms of the virus in the city thus far, officials said, including at least two families linked to a cluster at a Canadian school who argued that their living situations were suitable for home isolation.

Both families said they had requested to quarantine at home because they have their own kitchen and bathrooms - a standard requirement for approval - but health authorities told them they would be sent to an isolation facility because the cluster involved a new sub-variant, the family said.

The government said new sub-variant cases were being isolated in government facilities as a precautionary measure, and the move does not signify a change in its overall quarantine and isolation policy.

"We have to take a more stringent approach to deal with this Omicron sub-lineage," Dr Edwin Tsui, controller of the Centre for Health Protection, said on Wednesday, confirming the families' accounts.

The Omicron sub-variants that Hong Kong is monitoring, including BA.4 and BA.5, may have higher transmissibility and higher immune escape, he said.

It was a reversal of a practice that has allowed most mildly ill patients and their close contacts to stay at home, which has been in place since February when an Omicron wave overwhelmed the city's specially constructed Covid-19 isolation facilities.

The return of mandatory quarantine in some cases has the potential to drive even more people from the Asian financial hub, where curbs such as a seven-day hotel quarantine for incoming travellers still exist, though the rules are not as strict as in mainland China.

The arrival of new sub-variants has not caused a substantial spike in daily cases, which have dropped from a peak in March to just hundreds per day.

The reversion to centralised quarantine runs counter to recent commentary from Hong Kong health experts that the public should not be too worried about the BA.2.12.1 sub-variant as it is quite similar to BA.2, which spread rampantly through the city earlier this year.

More than 87 per cent of Hong Kong residents have had two vaccine doses, giving a good level of protection.

