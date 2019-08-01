HK authorities charge 44 with rioting

The Hong Kong authorities yesterday charged 44 anti-extradition Bill protesters with rioting on Sunday, in a swift move that signals a tougher stance by the government and police to quell the political crisis.

Separately, a 24-year-old man was yesterday charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

Of those charged yesterday, 44 were granted bail, save for one woman who was not present.

Many of the accused are students, with a 16-year-old girl the youngest among the group.

The prosecution of the group is the first since protests started in March. On Sunday, police and protesters battled in the streets of Sai Ying Pun and Sheung Wan, and police had to fire rounds of tear gas to disperse a crowd that was attacking officers with bricks and metal rods.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS