HK arrests 9 suspected of helping activists flee for Taiwan

HONG KONG • Police in Hong Kong have arrested nine people suspected of helping 12 activists who fled the city in August, heading for Taiwan but only to be intercepted by the Chinese authorities and held on the mainland.

Rights groups have raised concerns as the families of the detainees said they were denied access to independent lawyers, and aired suspicion that Hong Kong authorities helped in China's arrests.

Accused of crimes tied to anti-government protests in Hong Kong last year, the group is being detained in China's southern city of Shenzhen after authorities intercepted their boat and accused them of illegal border crossing.

Police arrested four men and five women suspected of arranging transport for the fugitives, said Hong Kong police official Ho Chun Tung yesterday.

"One direction of the investigation is whether they helped others to flee," said Mr Ho, a superintendent with the force's organised crime and triad bureau, adding that he did not rule out the possibility of more arrests.

He dismissed the relatives' accusations that police in the Asian financial hub had played a role in the arrests in China.

Police also seized HK$500,000 (S$87,500) in cash, computers, mobile phones, and documents related to the purchase of a boat.

People began fleeing Hong Kong for self-ruled Taiwan from the early months of the protests, most of them legally, by air, but some by fishing boat, activists in Taipei who helped Hong Kong citizens get visas have told Reuters.

The Hong Kong authorities have said those detained are to be represented by mainland lawyers of their choice, albeit from a list provided by Chinese authorities.

Their families have been offered "needed and feasible" assistance, which will continue, the authorities have said.

Meanwhile, an annual World Press Photo exhibition featuring images from Hong Kong's huge pro-democracy protests last year has been shut down in Macau without explanation, sparking speculation of political pressure from Beijing.

Both Macau and Hong Kong are former colonies that were granted certain freedoms unseen in the Chinese mainland when they returned to communist China's rule.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE