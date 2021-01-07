HK arrests 53 activists in national security sweep

Hong Kong police conducted a national security sweep yesterday morning that resulted in the arrest of dozens of activists in the opposition bloc.

Beijing threw its weight behind the blitz as the operation, which involved 1,000 officers, drew flak from the United States and Taiwan.

Hours after the sweep, the police, at a short briefing, said 45 men and eight women aged between 23 and 64 were rounded up for subversion under Article 22 of the national security law, which was enacted in June last year.

They said the latest round of arrests was linked to the unofficial primaries the opposition held in July last year to choose candidates from the pan-democratic camp to run in the September Legislative Council (LegCo) election.

Of the 53 arrested, six were picked up for allegedly organising the primaries while the rest were "so-called candidates".

Legal scholar Benny Tai, co-organiser of the unofficial primaries who was also convicted as a leader of the Occupy Central Movement in 2014, and American John Clancey, a lawyer in Hong Kong, were among those arrested.

The unofficial primary election, an idea of Mr Tai's, was a strategy to help the opposition bloc win a majority in the 70-seat Hong Kong legislature. This would have enabled the opposition camp to block all government proposals and mount pressure for democratic reforms, such as the exit of the chief executive. Article 52 of the Basic Law or the city's mini Constitution, states that the chief executive must resign if he or she repeatedly fails to get a budget approved by the legislature.

Now scheduled for September, the LegCo election was postponed for a year by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who cited the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic as a key reason for the move.

A post on former Demosisto leader Joshua Wong's Facebook page said his home was raided as well. The 24-year-old is serving time for organising and inciting others to join a protest outside the police headquarters in 2019.

The police also demanded at least four media companies, including online media outlet Stand News, to hand over documents related to the primaries.

Beijing yesterday defended the arrests as a necessary measure to stop "external forces and individuals" colluding to undermine China, while the liaison office in Hong Kong said "the general public can see clearly the sinister intentions of Benny Tai and others and their harm to Hong Kong society".

But US President-elect Joe Biden's long-time aide and his pick for Secretary of State, Mr Antony Blinken, on Twitter called the sweeping arrests of pro-democracy demonstrators "an assault on those bravely advocating for universal rights".

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement that "the 'Pearl of the Orient' has now turned into a shocking 'Purgatory of the Orient'".

The European Union called for the release of those arrested, adding that it was eyeing further sanctions on China over the crackdown in Hong Kong.