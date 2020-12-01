Covid-19

HK announces tighter curbs

The new measures are similar to those announced in July, when the city faced its worst-ever outbreak.
People queueing to get tested for Covid-19 in Hong Kong on Nov 30, 2020.
Hong Kong yesterday announced the tightening of restrictions aimed at containing a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases. It is limiting gatherings to no more than two people, closing karaoke lounges and telling most civil servants to work from home.

