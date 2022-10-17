HK airport traffic surges after hotel quarantine scrapped

HONG KONG - Hong Kong International Airport's September passenger traffic volume increased by 133 per cent from a year earlier, after the authorities scrapped some of the city's harshest travel restrictions, including requirements for hotel quarantine and a pre-boarding Covid-19 test.

Passenger throughput climbed to 525,000, 10 per cent higher than in August. The growth was boosted by visitors to and from South-east Asia, the airport authority said in a statement on Sunday.

Cargo throughput dropped 25 per cent to 341,000 tonnes last month, continuing a months-long slump amid geopolitical headwinds and disruptions to the global supply chain. Cargo traffic to and from key trading regions in North America and Europe is among the worst hit, the authority said. Both exports and imports have slumped more than 25 per cent. Flight movements slid 16 per cent to 11,665 from a year earlier.

In the first nine months of 2022, passenger traffic surged 140 per cent, while cargo volume fell 13 per cent and flight movements dropped 4.7 per cent.

Hong Kong is under mounting pressure to reopen as its isolationist travel curbs have left the city struggling to maintain its status as a global financial hub.

The authorities addressed one of the biggest complaints from the business communities when they scrapped the hotel quarantine requirement last month.

Still, other restrictions remain, including three days of health monitoring for people who arrive in the city. While they are allowed to travel to work and take public transport, they are banned from visiting restaurants and bars.

Meanwhile, South China Morning Post reported that China may further relax its border restrictions with Hong Kong, including shortening mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from the city.

The current seven-day hotel quarantine period for travellers from Hong Kong could be cut to four days by the end of 2022, because the incubation period for most Covid-19 variants is about three days, the paper cited veteran politician Tam Yiu-chung as saying. Mr Tam is the city's sole deputy to the National People's Congress Standing Committee. He also believes the mainland may allow more visitors from Hong Kong to cross the border every day, Sing Tao Daily reported.

BLOOMBERG