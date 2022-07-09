HK airport opens third runway as part of $25 billion expansion

HONG KONG • Hong Kong opened a third runway at its airport yesterday, part of a HK$141.5 billion (S$25.3 billion) project that will increase its footprint by 50 per cent, adding 650 hectares - equivalent to the size of Gibraltar.

Also under construction is a HK$20 billion entertainment, retail and commercial complex being built by local conglomerate New World Development.

The projects, designed to solidify the city's role as a global aviation hub, come amid the government's flight bans and quarantine rules that have crushed demand for air travel to and from Hong Kong.

The policies "seem to have been almost designed to try to kill off Cathay Pacific and the Hong Kong hub", said Mr Robert Boyle, founder of London-based aviation advisory Gridpoint Consulting.

Only 545,000 passengers passed through the airport in the first five months of the year, versus 31.4 million in the same period of 2019.

After over two years of Covid-19 isolation, Hong Kong was "off the map" as a global hub, the head of the International Air Transport Association (Iata) has said.

"Every day that passes it becomes more difficult for Hong Kong," Iata director-general Willie Walsh said at an industry summit last month. "I think it's going to be a really hard job for Hong Kong to regain its former glory."

Hong Kong announced on Thursday it would suspend a system that banned airline routes that brought infected passengers to the city.

The policy had led to the temporary cessation of 100 flight routes this year, discouraging carriers from flying to the financial hub.

Infrastructure investments are meant for the long term, but even when the city eventually moves away from its pandemic policies, it risks losing its competitiveness to Asian rivals that have reopened their borders faster, said Natixis chief Asia-Pacific economist Alicia Garcia Herrero.

"Hong Kong really needs to move as soon as possible," she said. "It's hard to pinpoint a date of no return. We are close to that already."