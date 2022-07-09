HK airport opens third runway as part of $25 billion expansion

HONG KONG • Hong Kong opened a third runway at its airport yesterday, part of a HK$141.5 billion (S$25.3 billion) project that will increase its footprint by 50 per cent, adding 650 hectares - equivalent to the size of Gibraltar.
Also under construction is a HK$20 billion entertainment, retail and commercial complex being built by local conglomerate New World Development.
The projects, designed to solidify the city's role as a global aviation hub, come amid the government's flight bans and quarantine rules that have crushed demand for air travel to and from Hong Kong.
The policies "seem to have been almost designed to try to kill off Cathay Pacific and the Hong Kong hub", said Mr Robert Boyle, founder of London-based aviation advisory Gridpoint Consulting.
Only 545,000 passengers passed through the airport in the first five months of the year, versus 31.4 million in the same period of 2019.
After over two years of Covid-19 isolation, Hong Kong was "off the map" as a global hub, the head of the International Air Transport Association (Iata) has said.
"Every day that passes it becomes more difficult for Hong Kong," Iata director-general Willie Walsh said at an industry summit last month. "I think it's going to be a really hard job for Hong Kong to regain its former glory."
Hong Kong announced on Thursday it would suspend a system that banned airline routes that brought infected passengers to the city.
The policy had led to the temporary cessation of 100 flight routes this year, discouraging carriers from flying to the financial hub.
Infrastructure investments are meant for the long term, but even when the city eventually moves away from its pandemic policies, it risks losing its competitiveness to Asian rivals that have reopened their borders faster, said Natixis chief Asia-Pacific economist Alicia Garcia Herrero.
"Hong Kong really needs to move as soon as possible," she said. "It's hard to pinpoint a date of no return. We are close to that already."
Singapore, meanwhile, is leading the region's air-travel revival. Its Changi Airport last month announced it would reopen two terminals that were shuttered due to Covid-19 as the travel sector springs back faster than expected. Dubai and Doha, both of which compete with Hong Kong as air-transit hubs, managed to keep large volumes of flights moving throughout the pandemic.
Hong Kong airport's expansion project is the biggest since it opened in 1998, having been at the centre of a controversy between China and Britain.
The British government had announced a replacement for Kai Tak, the cramped, World War II-era airport near the city centre, about a decade before Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule, but Beijing officials were angry about the plans to finance it.
Still, all was quickly forgiven as Hong Kong International Airport became critical in solidifying the city's role as a global aviation hub. By 2018, over 74 million passengers travelled through it, against 29.5 million at Kai Tak in 1996.
In 2019, though, pro-democracy demonstrations rocked the city, depressing its attractiveness as a tourist destination, and then in 2020, the pandemic hit.
Airport Authority Hong Kong on Wednesday posted a second consecutive fiscal year loss, taking its total losses during the pandemic to HK$7.4 billion. Revenue fell for a fourth straight year.
Hong Kong has retained its status as the world's busiest air cargo hub, a rare bright spot in the pandemic. But the city's standing as a hub in global shipping could be a cautionary tale - as recently as 2004, Hong Kong's port was the world's busiest, but it now is a distant number 9, with Shanghai the undisputed front runner.
With bigger facilities, more domestic flight connections and easier transfers, China's airports are on course to grow their slice of the pie for both passenger and cargo traffic at Hong Kong's expense.
Beijing's 80 billion yuan (S$16.7 billion) Daxing airport opened in 2019. Shanghai, Guangzhou and other cities are expanding aggressively. Guangzhou, with its heavy focus on domestic China travel, leapfrogged Hong Kong to fly 73.3 million passengers in 2019.
Re-establishing flights and routes for hubs like Hong Kong would require a lot of work, said Ms Joanna Lu, head of Asia consultancy with aviation services firm Ascend by Cirium. "Market demand would be very different from pre-Covid-19 times," she said, pointing to the desire of mainland travellers to fly direct rather than transfer through Hong Kong.
To make travel to and from the mainland easier, the government is considering introducing pre-clearance Chinese Customs and immigration facilities in Hong Kong.
Travellers from Hong Kong could therefore arrive in China as domestic passengers. The authority also wants more transportation links between the airport and cities in Guangdong province, as part of the central government's plan to integrate the region into what it calls the Greater Bay Area.
"All the money is spent well for the future," said Mr Algernon Yau, former chief executive officer of Greater Bay Airlines who this month joined new Chief Executive John Lee's government as Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development.
"Hong Kong's future needs investment and all the money put in 11 Skies and the third runway is planning for a bright future," he said, referring to the new entertainment precinct.
Cathay Pacific CEO Augustus Tang last month said Hong Kong's status as an aviation hub has not suffered permanent damage, although if it remains closed for an extended period, "obviously, there will be an impact".
BLOOMBERG