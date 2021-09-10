HK activists plead guilty over banned Tiananmen vigil last year

HONG KONG • A dozen Hong Kong activists, including a former chief executive candidate and the former head of the city's biggest protest group, have pleaded guilty to charges related to a vigil last year to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Albert Ho, a former Democratic Party leader who sought the city's top office in 2012, and Figo Chan, former convener of the Civil Human Rights Front, were among seven defendants in the District Court yesterday who admitted to taking part in the banned protest and inciting others to do so.

Another five, including former lawmakers Leung "Long Hair" Kwok Hung, Cyd Ho and Yeung Sum, pleaded guilty to a single charge of taking part in the gathering on June 4 last year.

"Freedom will blossom," Chan said during the hearing. "Democracy will triumph and return."

Thousands of activists defied a police ban and went ahead with the candlelit vigil in Victoria Park that drew tens of thousands of people annually, including a record 180,000 on the Tiananmen crackdown's 30th anniversary in 2019.

Although government officials said the ban was based on the need to prevent coronavirus outbreaks, democracy advocates have accused them of using the pandemic to curb freedoms that were guaranteed to the former British colony before its 1997 return to Chinese rule.

In a statement read out in court yesterday, Albert Ho described how Hong Kong residents had marked the Tiananmen vigil for roughly three decades and that the defendants were "driven by our consciences and moral commitment to make our best endeavours to maintain this historic tradition" of holding the event.

National security police on Wednesday arrested four key members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China - of which Albert Ho is a leader - that holds the annual June 4 vigil.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the arrests of Tiananmen vigil leaders were "politically motivated" and constituted a "blatant abuse" of the law by those in power.

"Hong Kong authorities must end ongoing threats against civil society and individuals with differing political viewpoints," Mr Blinken said on Twitter.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong hit back at the American criticism yesterday, asking Washington to stop attacking the national security law and refrain from interfering in the city's affairs.

