HK activists jailed for illegal assembly in 2019 protests

HONG KONG • Seven Hong Kong democracy activists were sentenced yesterday to up to 16 months in jail for their role in an unauthorised assembly at the height of anti-government protests in 2019.

They had pleaded guilty to charges, including organising and inciting others to take part in the illegal assembly on Oct 20, 2019, when tens of thousands took to the streets and police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse them.

The activists are Figo Chan, a former convenor of the now-disbanded Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF); Raphael Wong and Avery Ng of the League of Social Democrats political party; as well as former legislators Cyd Ho, Yeung Sum, Albert Ho and Leung Kwok-hung, who is known in Hong Kong as "Long Hair".

The sentences ranged from 11 months to 16 months.

Apart from Raphael Wong, the other defendants were all serving jail time in relation to other illegal assembly cases.

Judge Amanda Woodcock told the District Court that while the city's mini-Constitution "guarantees freedom of assembly, procession and demonstration", those rights are "not absolute".

"Restrictions were applied in the interests of public safety, public order and the protection of others' rights and freedoms," she said, referring to the Oct 20 rally.

Beijing imposed a national security law last year that critics say is aimed at stamping out dissent, an assertion the authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong reject.

Separately, a researcher from the University of Hong Kong has been detained by police in mainland China, where he was studying the politically thorny issue of workers' rights, according to his friends yesterday.

Mr Fang Ran, a sociology PhD student and a Chinese national, had been researching labour conditions in Chinese factories in Shenzhen, where he lived for the past six months, his friends told AFP.

A message circulating on social media, apparently from his father, said Mr Fang, 26, was detained by police in the city of Nanning in south-western Guangxi region last Thursday.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE