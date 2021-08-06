HK activist singer cleared of 'corrupt conduct' charge

HONG KONG • A prominent Hong Kong singer who was charged with corruption for performing at an election rally of a pro-democracy politician agreed to a good behaviour order yesterday in return for prosecutors dropping their case.

Cantopop singer Anthony Wong Yiu Ming, 59, one of the city's most visible lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) activists, was arrested by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Monday.

Mr Wong and former lawmaker Au Nok Hin were charged with engaging in corrupt conduct by providing "entertainment to induce others to vote for the candidate" at a rally for Au on March 3, 2018, in the run-up to a local election.

Au went on to win the election. But in December 2019, Au lost his Legislative Council seat after another pro-democracy candidate, Agnes Chow, overturned the election result in court.

"Providing others with refreshments and entertainment at an election is a corrupt conduct and a serious offence," the ICAC had said on Monday. If convicted, a person could face up to seven years in prison and a fine of HK$500,000 (S$87,000).

The arrests came as Hong Kong authorities carry out a widespread crackdown on dissent following pro-democracy protests two years ago. At the court hearing yesterday, prosecutors agreed to settle the case against both men by imposing a bind-over order.

Used in some common law jurisdictions, a bind-over order covers minor offences and allows prosecutors to drop a case in return for the accused promising to maintain good behaviour for a designated period of time.

Mr Wong and Au were bound over for a period of 18 months and ordered to pay HK$2,000.

At the hearing, prosecutors said there was no evidence Mr Wong had been paid for his performance or was told by Au to endorse him.

While Mr Wong walked free without a criminal record, Au was returned to prison where he is serving a 10-month sentence for taking part in democracy protests.

He is also one of dozens of democracy activists facing life in prison after being charged under a national security law Beijing implemented in Hong Kong on June 30 last year to snuff out dissent.

Mr Wong rose to fame in the 1980s and became one of the first local celebrities to publicly reveal his LGBTQ status in 2012.

He is one of a handful of Hong Kong celebrities willing to criticise Beijing and support democracy - a stance that means he is blacklisted on the Chinese mainland.

Outside court, Mr Wong serenaded reporters with an old Cantonese song about honesty.

"Hong Kongers will continue to sing. Hong Kongers will continue to hang in there," he said.

