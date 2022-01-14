HK activist re-arrested over remarks that put national security at risk

HONG KONG • A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, among a group of 47 campaigners charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, had his bail revoked yesterday after he was re-arrested on suspicion of making remarks endangering national security.

The 47 people, accused of conspiring to subvert the government by organising a primary election for the opposition camp in 2020 to select candidates for legislative polls, were arrested in March last year in a high-profile swoop by security police.

Most have been detained pending the resumption of their case in March, but 15 were released on bail, including Owen Chow, 24, who was freed last June. His bail conditions included not breaking the security law, reporting to the police every day and surrendering all travel documents.

Chow was arrested during his regular visit to a police station late on Wednesday.

"The national security division of the police force arrested the man... on suspicion of breaching the court's bail conditions," a police statement said yesterday. "He was suspected of making remarks and actions that could reasonably be regarded as endangering national security during the bail period," it said, without specifying the remarks.

Chow represented himself in court. Hong Kong laws prohibit publication of the content of bail hearings. He could not be reached before the hearing.

The primary election in which Chow took part was unofficial, non-binding and independently organised. The authorities said it was a "vicious plot" that threatened national security and contravened the national security law imposed by Beijing in June 2020.

The vote for seats in the Legislative Council, initially due in 2020, was postponed, with the Covid-19 pandemic cited. It was finally held last month under new rules imposed by Beijing and only loyal "patriots" could run.

Diplomats and rights groups are closely watching the court case amid concerns over judicial independence, seen as one of the pillars of the city's financial success. Officials have repeatedly said the judiciary is independent and is upholding the rule of law.

Separately, the first person who was convicted under the national security law and jailed for nine years last July has dropped his decision to appeal. Former waiter Tong Ying Kit, 24, was found guilty of terrorist activities and inciting secession after driving his motorcycle into three riot policemen in 2020 while carrying a flag with the slogan, "Liberate Hong Kong - Revolution of our times".

The ruling was seen as a watershed moment for Hong Kong's judicial system. Tong had indicated through his lawyer Clive Grossman that he would appeal. But the latter said yesterday that Tong had changed his mind. "I have no idea why he dropped the appeal," the lawyer added, expressing surprise.

China imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 punishing acts of subversion, terrorism, collusion with foreign forces, and secession with possible life imprisonment. Critics, including Western governments, say the law has been used to silence dissent, with pro-democracy campaigners arrested and free speech curtailed.

Hong Kong and the Chinese authorities say it has brought stability to the city after protracted pro-democracy protests in 2019 and reject accusations of politically motivated prosecutions.

REUTERS