HONG KONG (AFP) - Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was arrested on Thursday (Sept 24) for "unlawful assembly" related to a 2019 protest against a government ban on face masks, his lawyer said.

The 23-year-old pro-democracy figure said on Twitter he was also being held for violating the "draconian anti-mask law", which has since been ruled unconstitutional.

