HK accelerates reopening plans as daily infections fall

HONG KONG • Hong Kong is accelerating its reopening plans as Covid-19 cases drop, easing mask-wearing rules and allowing more leisure venues to reopen.

The latest measures mean that masks are no longer needed while exercising outdoors, and beaches and swimming pools will be allowed to reopen from tomorrow.

On May 19, dining at restaurants will be extended to midnight from 10pm now, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a briefing yesterday. Bars, which are currently closed, can also open till 2am.

This second phase of easing was originally intended for later this month, after Mrs Lam announced a first set of reopening measures from April 21.

The acceleration comes as daily infections dropped to 290 after peaking at more than 50,000 in a devastating Omicron wave that became the deadliest outbreak in the world earlier this year.

It also shows Hong Kong may be taking a less doctrinaire approach to maintaining China's zero-tolerance approach, even as officials continue to voice their backing of Beijing's zero-Covid-19 strategy.

"I'm pleased to say that we can gradually resume normal life," said Mrs Lam.

The move is a respite for Hong Kong's residents, who have only just begun to emerge from restrictions put in place during the Covid-19 surge that began at the start of the year.

Bars and many public venues were ordered closed in January, while beaches shut in March after criticisms from China over the seemingly lax enforcement of outbreak measures in the city.

While the changes suggest that Hong Kong is slowly creeping towards the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, the city is still far behind regional rivals like Singapore, where borders have been reopened and life has largely returned to pre-pandemic standards.

Other limitations, particularly on new arrivals and their quarantine requirements, remain strict.

The city has lost its status as an international aviation hub, though there has been some recent loosening of flight bans and quarantine requirements for air crew.

These measures have received a lukewarm reception from the business community and airlines, who said that more needs to be done for the city to remain internationally competitive.

Hong Kong's economy contracted in the first quarter of this year. The financial centre's economy shrank 4 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, breaking four quarters of growth, amid weak performance in both domestic and external demand, the government said.

That compares with revised growth of 4.7 per cent in the fourth quarter and forecasts for a 1.2 per cent decline by DBS Bank and 1.3 per cent drop by Standard Chartered Bank for the first quarter.

On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank by a seasonally adjusted 2.9 per cent in January to March.

Hong Kong's economy is expected to grow 2 per cent to 3.5 per cent this year after expanding 6.4 per cent last year, with underlying inflation at 2 per cent.

