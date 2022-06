Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong to mark the city's 25th anniversary of its handover from Britain to China, in his first known trip outside of the Chinese mainland since the Covid-19 outbreaks began.

Mr Xi will also attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hong Kong's next chief executive John Lee, who replaces Mrs Carrie Lam on July 1.

President Xi has not left China since January 2020, when he went to Myanmar for a state trip.