Hit by US curbs, Huawei expects 2019 revenue to shrink

Huawei's founder yesterday cut the firm's revenue forecast for this year by 20 per cent, saying he had underestimated the extent of sanctions imposed by the United States.

"We had not expected the US to be so determined and firm in attacking Huawei," said Mr Ren Zhengfei, founder and president of the Chinese telecoms equipment giant, during a panel discussion in Shenzhen that included two American tech experts, Mr George Gilder and Mr Nicholas Negroponte.

Speaking in Mandarin, Mr Ren said Huawei would cut production by about US$30 billion (S$41 billion) in the next two years and that revenues would drop to US$100 billion annually in the same period.

The Shenzhen-based firm posted a revenue increase of 19.5 per cent to US$107 billion last year and had earlier said it expected earnings for this year to climb to a record high of US$125 billion.

Mr Ren confirmed an earlier report that Huawei's overseas mobile phone sales were set to fall by 40 per cent. But the Chinese market is still growing very quickly, he said.

He also said he did not think that the US would hit out at his company on so many fronts. "Beyond attacking the supplies of parts, it also bans us from taking part in many international organisations, prevents us from increasing cooperation with universities, and we can't use anything with US content..." he said during the nearly two-hour panel discussion which was streamed live on the Internet.

Huawei has been accused of spying and stealing intellectual property amid an escalating trade war between the US and China.

Last month, US President Donald Trump put the Chinese telecoms giant on an "entity list", which bans American companies from doing business with the firm without government approval.

In the face of those curbs, Mr Ren said in the next two years, the firm would have to make a lot of adjustments in switching its systems. He provided no specifics but said that once all was done, the firm would "become stronger".

He expected Huawei to resume growing strongly by 2021. "We believe that these things cannot stop us from moving forward."

Mr Ren noted that Huawei had always enjoyed the support and cooperation of many advanced companies around the world over the past 30 years. "Some of the setbacks we are seeing now are not caused by these companies, but rather by certain politicians' different perceptions about things," he said.

He emphasised that there were no backdoors in Huawei's telecoms equipment, and reiterated earlier comments that it was happy to sign a no-backdoor agreement with any country. He also said Huawei would continue to press on with research and development, and will not reduce its workforce substantially.

During the discussion, Mr Negroponte said he did not think the Huawei clampdown was about concerns over national security.

"Our President has already said publicly that he would reconsider Huawei if we can make a trade deal," the former Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor pointed out.

"Clearly it's not about national security; we don't trade national security. "So it's about something else, and this trade war has got to end. And that, I believe, will end sooner rather than later," he added.

During the question and answer session, Mr Ren assured that he would not use the more than 50,000 patents that Huawei holds as "weapons" but he did not rule out seeking licensing fees for usage.