History proves a minefield for Tokyo, Seoul as they face current crisis

A joint news conference after a meeting involving Japan, South Korea and the United States in November was cancelled because the two Asian neighbours were at loggerheads with each other.

The US will be hoping there won't be a repeat at another meeting this Saturday, with both of them now embroiled in a fresh spat. The foreign ministers of all three countries are due to meet in Honolulu to discuss the spate of seven North Korean ballistic missile tests this year.

South Korea has been irked by Japan's move on Feb 1 to nominate the remains of 400-year-old gold and silver mines on Sado Island, off Niigata prefecture, for Unesco World Heritage status.

The site was the world's largest producer of gold in the 17th century, and Japan's Unesco bid was specifically meant to refer to the Edo period ending in 1868. The site produced at least 78 tonnes of gold and 2,330 tonnes of silver until it was decommissioned in 1989.

It is regarded by Japan as a "rare example of industrial heritage that operated continuously on a large scale", with local Niigata records pointing to how it boasted of outstanding mining technology for its time.

South Korea, however, has pointed to the use of forced Korean labour during the Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945, and Seoul contends that Tokyo has tried to whitewash history.

The site was also used to gather copper, iron and other key metals for the war effort, with Niigata records acknowledging the drafted Korean workforce.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi during a phone call on Feb 3 that the nomination "ignores the painful history of forced labour of South Koreans".

Mr Hayashi, however, said that Japan "cannot accept South Korea's one-sided argument", adding that the ball was in Seoul's court to propose solutions.

Tokyo, which has already apologised for its wartime atrocities, refuses to be drawn into "apology diplomacy".

It also distrusts Seoul over what it sees as the renouncing of a 2015 comfort women agreement.

Politics also played out behind the scenes. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who as foreign minister in the Shinzo Abe government played a key role in concluding the 2015 pact, was initially reluctant to move forward with the nomination as was, reportedly, the foreign ministry in Tokyo. But the prime minister made an 11th-hour U-turn under pressure from conservatives in his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), including Mr Abe.

Dr Lee Seong-hyon, a visiting scholar at Harvard University, told The Straits Times that while the US wanted Japan and South Korea to get along, Washington was "hesitant to play the role of a proactive mediator".

Dr James D. J. Brown of Temple University Japan told ST: "I think South Korea and Japan must try and draw a line between the different issues to ensure that their security cooperation does not get affected by disagreements over history to avoid the absurd situation of their intelligence agreement being under threat."

South Korea sees a parallel in Japan's treatment of abandoned mines on Hashima Island, off Nagasaki prefecture, which had been accorded Unesco status in 2015 as one of the "sites of the Meiji Revolution" with the caveat that Tokyo properly explains the role of forced wartime labour there.

Unesco adopted a resolution last year that condemns Japan's failure to fully implement its pledge to explain how Korean labourers were coerced to work at the sites during World War II.

Some observers believe Japan faces obstacles to its latest bid, especially after Unesco began a system last year to halt applications if objections were raised by other stakeholders.

This was spurred by Japan, which had objected to China's application for records of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre to be recognised by Unesco.