Historic Kim-Moon summit today

At 8.30am Singapore time today, Mr Kim Jong Un will cross the line that divides the Korean peninsula on foot, becoming the first North Korean leader to set foot on South Korean soil since a truce in the Korean War 65 years ago.

He and South Korean President Moon Jae In will then hold the first inter-Korea summit in more than a decade.

Experts say the North's nuclear arsernal will be at the top of the agenda, followed by a peace treaty to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War, and improvement of inter-Korea ties. The two leaders are set to sign a pact and issue a statement at the end of their one-day meeting.

A banquet and farewell ceremony will follow in the evening before Mr Kim returns to the North.

The 34-year-old leader will be accompanied by top aides and officials, including his sister Yo Jong, one of his closest advisers.

The Kim-Moon summit will be followed by a highly anticipated one between Mr Kim and US President Donald Trump, who said yesterday that he was considering three or four dates as well as five locations for the meeting.

