Hiroshima warns of new arms race as it marks bombing anniversary

TOKYO • Bells tolled in Hiroshima yesterday as the city marked the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing, with officials, including the United Nations secretary-general, warning of a new arms race after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Shortly after the invasion began on Feb 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin obliquely raised the possibility of a nuclear strike.
The conflict has also heightened concerns about the safety of Ukraine's nuclear plants.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined the thousands packed into Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the centre of the city to mark the anniversary of the bombing that killed 140,000 before the end of 1945.
It was only the second time a UN secretary-general has taken part in the annual ceremony.
"Nuclear weapons are nonsense," he said. "They guarantee no safety - only death and destruction. Three-quarters of a century later, we must ask what we've learnt from the mushroom cloud that swelled above this city in 1945."
Mr Guterres sidestepped a direct mention of Russia.
Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, whose city this year did not invite the Russian ambassador to the ceremony, was more pointed and critical of Moscow's military actions in Ukraine.
"In invading Ukraine, the Russian leader, elected to protect the lives and property of his people, is using them as instruments of war, stealing the lives and livelihoods of civilians in a different country," Mr Matsui said.
"Around the world, the notion that peace depends on nuclear deterrence gains momentum.
"These errors betray humanity's determination, born of our experiences of war, to achieve a peaceful world free from nuclear weapons."
At 8.15am on Aug 6, 1945, the United States' B-29 warplane Enola Gay dropped a bomb nicknamed "Little Boy" and obliterated the city with an estimated population of 350,000.
Thousands more died later from injuries and radiation-related illnesses.
As cicadas shrilled in the heavy summer air yesterday, the Peace Bell sounded at 8.15am and the crowd, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is from Hiroshima, observed a moment of silence.
"At the start of this year, the five nuclear-weapon states issued a joint statement: 'Nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought'," Mr Matsui added. "Why do they not attempt to fulfil their promises? Why do some even hint at using nuclear weapons?"
Last Thursday, Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin offered flowers at a memorial stone in the park and told reporters his nation would never use nuclear weapons.
Mr Kishida, who has chosen Hiroshima as the site of next year's Group of Seven summit, called on the world to abandon nuclear arms.
Earlier last week, he became the first Japanese leader to take part in the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
"We will continue towards the ideal of nuclear disarmament, even given the current tough security environment," he said.
The Hiroshima catastrophe was followed by the US military's atomic bombing of Nagasaki on Aug 9 that year, instantly killing more than 75,000 people.
Japan surrendered six days later, ending World War II.
In Hiroshima, Mr Kishida also told Mr Guterres that he strongly condemned China's recent ballistic missile launches as "a serious issue concerning Japan's security and the safety of Japanese people", according to a news release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Mr Kishida repeated the phrases he used a day earlier during a meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose visit to Taiwan last week prompted an angry China to hold unprecedented live-fire drills in which five missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
