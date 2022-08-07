Hiroshima warns of new arms race as it marks bombing anniversary

TOKYO • Bells tolled in Hiroshima yesterday as the city marked the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing, with officials, including the United Nations secretary-general, warning of a new arms race after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Shortly after the invasion began on Feb 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin obliquely raised the possibility of a nuclear strike.

The conflict has also heightened concerns about the safety of Ukraine's nuclear plants.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined the thousands packed into Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the centre of the city to mark the anniversary of the bombing that killed 140,000 before the end of 1945.

It was only the second time a UN secretary-general has taken part in the annual ceremony.

"Nuclear weapons are nonsense," he said. "They guarantee no safety - only death and destruction. Three-quarters of a century later, we must ask what we've learnt from the mushroom cloud that swelled above this city in 1945."

Mr Guterres sidestepped a direct mention of Russia.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, whose city this year did not invite the Russian ambassador to the ceremony, was more pointed and critical of Moscow's military actions in Ukraine.

"In invading Ukraine, the Russian leader, elected to protect the lives and property of his people, is using them as instruments of war, stealing the lives and livelihoods of civilians in a different country," Mr Matsui said.

"Around the world, the notion that peace depends on nuclear deterrence gains momentum.

"These errors betray humanity's determination, born of our experiences of war, to achieve a peaceful world free from nuclear weapons."