South Korea's battle against the coronavirus on public transport has gone high-tech. Ten bus stops installed last week in Seoul have been fitted with temperature-checking doors, and the air-conditioned, glass-panelled shelters allow only commuters with temperatures below 37.5 deg C to enter. Inside, ultraviolet disinfection lamps kill viruses, and a dispenser provides hand sanitiser. Each booth has been used by between 300 and 400 people a day since they were installed in the capital city.
High-tech temperature checks at Seoul bus stops
