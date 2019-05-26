Heng Swee Keat urges nations to join hands for tech push

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday called on countries to work together to develop technologies to solve common challenges.

Speaking at a forum on innovation in Shanghai, he said Singapore hoped to explore opportunities for such cooperation through platforms like the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation and the new Singapore-Shanghai Comprehensive Cooperation Council.

Technology has also given rise to challenges such as geopolitical tensions, frayed social fabrics and strained trust through the spread of fake news.

"These are challenges that we must work hand-in-hand to resolve, if we want to harness the opportunities that technology is opening up," said Mr Heng.

