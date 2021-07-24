Help from Singapore Red Cross

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has committed US$150,000 (S$203,990) in the first instance to support relief and recovery efforts in China as well as in Belgium and Germany - all devastated by recent record rains.

The funds will be channelled towards the purchase and distribution of essential items to the affected communities, SRC said.

"Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones, and those displaced by the floods and are now in evacuation camps," said Mr Benjamin William, SRC secretary-general and chief executive.

"Besides the difficult rescue operations, relief workers also face additional challenges with the ongoing pandemic and the potential spread of waterborne diseases, as well as insufficient food and clean water supplies."

SRC said it has also activated its Restoring Family Links service to assist Singaporeans and others in locating their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster. For assistance, e-mail rfl@redcross.sg