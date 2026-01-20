Straitstimes.com header logo

Helicopter carrying 3 goes missing near Mount Aso summit in south-west Japan

Aso Cuddly Dominion zoo offers panoramic helicopter rides over the area, which is famed for its volcanic landscapes.

Aso Cuddly Dominion zoo offers panoramic helicopter rides over the area, which is famed for its volcanic landscapes.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

TOKYO – A sightseeing helicopter went missing around noon on Jan 20 near the summit of Mount Aso in the south-western Japan prefecture of Kumamoto, local firefighters and other sources said.

Two passengers from Taiwan and a pilot were believed to be aboard the helicopter that departed at 10.52am from the Aso Cuddly Dominion zoo. Contact was lost at around 11am, according to the operator.

The helicopter was on its third sightseeing flight of the day when it went missing, and no abnormalities had been reported during the first two flights, the operator said.

The zoo offers panoramic helicopter rides over the area, which is famed for its volcanic landscapes. KYODO NEWS

