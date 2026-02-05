Heavy snowfall forecast in Japan on weekend, election day, could reach warning levels on Feb 8

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Heavy snowfall will continue in some parts of northern and western areas through the weekend.

TOKYO - Heavy snow is forecast to fall in northern and western areas along the Sea of Japan coast on the weekend, with Japan’s weather agency warning it would peak on Feb 8, when the country will hold a general election.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of traffic disruptions and avalanches, forecasting blizzards in Hokkaido in the north on Feb 6, as well as snowfall through the weekend on the Pacific coast in the Kanto region and Kyushu, which often sees little snow.

Heavy snowfall will continue in some parts of northern and western areas through the weekend.

The agency is urging caution due to the potential for snowfall reaching warning levels on Feb 8.

A low-pressure system developing from the Sea of Japan is expected to pass through the region, creating a strong winter pressure pattern.

During the 24-hour period through 6am on Feb 7, Hokkaido is expected to see snowfall of up to 50cm and 40cm in north-eastern Japan, while parts of the Hokuriku region in central Japan is likely to see up to 30cm. KYODO NEWS