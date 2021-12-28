Heavy snow causes traffic jams, transport disruptions in Japan

TOKYO • Heavy snow caused traffic jams, flight cancellations and disruption to train services in central Japan yesterday, with record drifts recorded in some areas.

More than 3,200 households were left without power in the region, said Kansai Electric Power, as officials warned that more snow was forecast overnight.

No injuries or deaths due to the freezing weather have yet been confirmed, government spokes-man Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"A strong winter pressure pattern is causing heavy snow, mainly along the Sea of Japan side of the country from northern to western Japan, with some areas experiencing record snowfall," he said.

"The amount of snow is expected to increase tomorrow... increased caution and vigilance are still required."

A major road in the Shiga region was closed because of stranded vehicles, Mr Matsuno said.

TV footage showed long lines of stationary cars that later began to move.

The traffic snarl-up reportedly began when a truck slipped near Hikone city, where 68cm of snow fell in the 24 hours to yesterday morning - 30 times deeper than average - according to public broadcaster NHK.

Nearly 200 passengers were snowed in overnight on a local train line in the region, NHK said.

One picture from a train carriage posted on Twitter showed a huge pile of fresh powder between two open doors as a station lamp illuminated snowflakes against the night sky.

Around 130 domestic flights were cancelled on Sunday due to the snow, Jiji Press said, with NHK reporting some 50 cancellations yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE