Heavy rain soaks Japan, tens of thousands ordered to evacuate

TOKYO • The Japanese authorities issued an evacuation order to tens of thousands of residents in western Japan yesterday, as torrential rain lashed the region.

Forecasters warned of mudslides, floods and swollen rivers on the island of Kyushu and in the Chugoku region, as Tropical Storm Danas, which was moving over the Korean Peninsula, dumped record-breaking rainfall on some parts of western Japan.

About 300mm of rain fell on the cities of Tosu and Kurume in Kyushu for 12 hours until yesterday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

More rain was forecast.

The evacuation order was issued to residents in the prefectures of Fukuoka and Hiroshima.

The centre of the storm was over the Korean Peninsula yesterday morning, moving north-east at 30kmh with maximum sustained winds of 65kmh and gusts of 90kmh, the agency said.

Rainfall of up to 200mm was forecast for northern Kyushu and up to 150mm for the Chugoku region and the south-western island of Shikoku by noon local time today, according to the agency.

A year ago, torrential rains in western Japan caused floods and landslides, killing more than 220 people.

