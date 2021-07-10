Heavy rain hits southern Japan, over 120,000 ordered to evacuate: NHK

In a photo taken on July 4, 2021, police officers conduct a search and rescue operation at a mudslide site caused by heavy rain in Atami, west of Tokyo.PHOTO: REUTERS
TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan issued evacuation requests to more than 120,000 residents in some southern prefectures due to heavy rain on Saturday (July 10), NHK reported, just days after deadly landslides struck the seaside city of Atami southwest of Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest rain alerts in three prefectures on Kyushu island, prompting some local governments to order residents to evacuate.

A week ago heavy rains lashed the resort city of Atami, triggering landslides that have killed at least nine people and left 20 missing.

