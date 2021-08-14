Heavy downpours in central China's Hubei claim at least 21 lives

BEIJING • At least 21 people died as heavy downpours struck central China's Hubei province, the authorities said, weeks after record floods wreaked havoc and killed hundreds in a neighbouring province.

China has been battered by unprecedented rainfall in recent months, extreme weather that experts say is increasingly common due to global warming.

In Hubei, torrential rain caused power cuts and landslides, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people, the province's Emergency Management Bureau said, as reservoirs reach dangerous levels. Total losses were estimated at 108 million yuan (S$22.63 million), the official China Daily said yesterday, citing the province's emergency management bureau

"Twenty-one people were killed and four others are missing as heavy rain lashed townships from Wednesday," state broadcaster Xinhua reported yesterday.

Footage showed families wading in hip-level water and carrying their essentials in plastic bags in Yicheng, which saw a record 480 millimetres of rain on Thursday. Rescuers used bulldozers to carry people to safety.

"Yesterday the water levels rose to about two to three metres. My neighbour's house was completely destroyed," a resident from one of the worst affected areas in the city of Suizhou told local media.

"We haven't seen so much rain in 20 or 30 years."

Hundreds of firefighters and thousands of police and military have been sent to the worst affected areas, China's Ministry of Emergency Management said.

About 100,000 people were evacuated in the south-western province of Sichuan last week as heavy rain caused several landslides.

More than 300 people were killed in central China's Henan province last month after record downpours dumped a year's worth of rain on a city in three days.

China's Meteorological Administration warned that heavy rainfall was likely to continue until next week, with regions along the Yangtze River, including Shanghai, vulnerable to flooding.

State weather forecasters also issued a geological disaster warning late on Thursday, saying areas at risk include the central provinces of Hubei, Hunan, Henan and Anhui, Chongqing, Sichuan and Guizhou in the south-west as well as Zhejiang on the eastern coast.

