Heatwave grips south-west Japan, record-tying 39.3 deg C at Kyushu tourist spot
- Kyushu region in southwestern Japan recorded a heatwave with temperatures reaching a record-tying 39.3°C in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture on July 11.
- Out of 914 observation points, 43 recorded temperatures of 35°C or higher, and 491 recorded 30°C or higher, marking an extremely hot day.
- The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of continued scorching temperatures across western and eastern Japan until around July 18, advising caution against heatstroke.
AI generated
Parts of Japan’s south-western region of Kyushu saw a hot summer day on July 11, with the mercury hitting a record-tying 39.3 deg C in Dazaifu, a tourist spot in Fukuoka Prefecture.
Of the country’s 914 observation points, 43 recorded temperatures of 35 deg C or higher, meeting the Japan weather agency’s definition of an “extremely hot day”.
More than half of the observation points, or 491, recorded 30 deg C or higher.
People in Fukuoka and nearby Kumamoto Prefecture were advised to exercise caution against heatstroke.
The Japan Meteorological Agency expects scorching temperatures to hit western and eastern Japan toward July 18. KYODO NEWS