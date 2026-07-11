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Heatwave grips south-west Japan, record-tying 39.3 deg C at Kyushu tourist spot

Scorching temperatures are expected to hit western and eastern Japan towards July 18.

Parts of Japan’s south-western region of Kyushu saw a hot summer day on July 11 , with the mercury hitting a record-tying 39.3 deg C in Dazaifu, a tourist spot in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Of the country’s 914 observation points, 43 recorded temperatures of 35 deg C or higher, meeting the Japan weather agency’s definition of an “extremely hot day”.

More than half of the observation points, or 491, recorded 30 deg C or higher.

People in Fukuoka and nearby Kumamoto Prefecture were advised to exercise caution against heatstroke.

The Japan Meteorological Agency expects scorching temperatures to hit western and eastern Japan toward July 18 . KYODO NEWS