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Has Bukang-i returned to sea? Busan shark not seen for over a week

A rescue operation on Oct 21 to guide Bukang-i back to the sea after it became trapped in an artificial waterway in Busan, South Korea.

SEOUL – Bukang-i, the shark that spent more than a month in an artificial canal at Busan’s North Port Waterfront Park, has not been spotted for more than a week, fuelling hopes that she has returned to the open sea.

The National Institute of Fisheries Science said on Nov 5 that Bukang-i had not been seen around the area since Oct 27, with no sightings reported by the public either.

The authorities had said they would need at least a week of monitoring without a sighting to assess whether the shark had returned to sea.

Officials believe cooling waters may have prompted the shark to move. The water temperature at the port fell below 20 deg C on Nov 2 for the first time this fall.

Dusky sharks like Bukang-i thrive in waters between 18 and 26 degrees, while colder temperatures can slow their metabolism and put their health at risk.

The authorities, however, remained cautious, noting that Bukang-i could still be in the port’s deeper waters, as the net set up to prevent her from returning to the park’s waterway was in place for the time being.

The fisheries institute said that if Bukang-i had left, she may have headed for waters south of Jeju.

Neither the institute nor the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has confirmed that she has left.

A ministry official said the authorities would discuss removing the net once they were sure Bukang-i had returned to sea. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK