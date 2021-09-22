Harbin orders spas, mahjong salons to shut

HARBIN • Spas, cinemas and mahjong salons in the Chinese city of Harbin were ordered to close yesterday to prevent Covid-19 spreading in poorly ventilated spaces, state television reported.

The temporary shutdowns were part of a range of restrictions imposed on the north-eastern city after one case of community transmission, the report said, citing the Harbin government.

Religious activities were also suspended, tourist attractions were ordered to operate at half capacity, and visits were banned at retirement homes.

The latest case involved an infected person who had travelled more than 2,500km on Sept 7 via train and plane to Harbin - a city near the Russian border that hosts one of the world's largest winter ice festivals - from the city of Ji'an in the south, according to the local government.

Ji'an is in a province that borders the south-eastern province of Fujian, where a surge of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has sickened more than 350 people over the past 11 days.

The person visited a wide range of hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues for two weeks, the local government said.

The person was diagnosed at a local hospital yesterday with pneumonia, and subsequently transferred to an infectious disease facility for isolation and treatment once Covid-19 was identified.

The latest restrictions come as China celebrated the mid-autumn festival yesterday, and ahead of the National Day golden week holiday starting on Oct 1, a time of increased travel and social interaction.

China yesterday reported 72 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland on Monday, up from 49 a day earlier, with the latest cluster of infection in Fujian, according to National Health Commission data.

It has brought under control several clusters of infection since late July, driven mainly by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

That was achieved by swift contact tracing and locking down areas deemed to be high-risk, even when only a handful of cases were detected.

In cities where most infections were found, multiple rounds of testing of local populations were undertaken and travel restrictions imposed.

