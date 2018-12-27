Harbin carves out winter wonderland

Visitors can now explore the Ice and Snow World in Harbin, in north-east China's Heilongjiang province, which reopened on Sunday and will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next month.

The park covers an area of 600,000 sq m, and took 15 days to construct using 110,000 cubic m of ice and 120,000 cubic m of snow.

To mark its anniversary, some of the landscapes in the park draw inspiration from designs used in previous years.

Among the park's popular attractions are its 320m-long ice slides, which have increased in number this year to meet demand, and visitors can also participate in outdoor winter activities such as snowmobile driving.