Hands off Hong Kong and Macau, Xi tells foreign countries

President Xi Jinping warned foreign countries that China would not tolerate interference in Hong Kong and Macau, as he swore in the gambling hub's new Chief Executive and government at a ceremony yesterday.

China's top leader also lavished praise on what he said was Macau's successful implementation of the "one country, two systems" framework, attributing this to the patriotism of its people.

While Mr Xi did not reference anti-government protests directly, analysts said his speech in Macau, that is just an hour's ferry ride from Hong Kong, was aimed squarely at the restive city.

"I want to emphasise that since Hong Kong and Macau's return to the motherland, handling the affairs of these two special administrative regions is entirely China's internal affairs, it is not the business of foreign forces," he said.

Beijing has repeatedly blamed countries like the United States for fanning protests in Hong Kong, which first broke out in early June.

"We will never tolerate any foreign forces interfering in Hong Kong and Macau affairs," said Mr Xi.

The President is in Macau for a three-day visit to mark the 20th anniversary of Macau's handover to China. He also officiated at the inauguration of its new Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng yesterday, the last day of his visit.

The visit is widely seen as a reward for Macau's good behaviour compared with Hong Kong's.

A former Portuguese colony, Macau returned to Chinese rule on Dec 20, 1999, while Hong Kong did so on July 1, 1997. Both are governed under the "one country, two systems" arrangement, which grants each region a high degree of autonomy in return for their recognition of "one country".

Mr Ho said in a speech after he was inaugurated that Macau was a "successful example" of "one country, two systems", adding that his administration would strengthen patriotic education among youth and public servants so that this success would continue.

Mr Xi said later that patriotism was the most important reason for Macau's success. "The majority of Macau compatriots have a patriotic tradition, a strong sense of national identity, belonging and national pride. This is the most important reason for the successful implementation of 'one country, two systems' in Macau."

Mr Xi also praised Macau for successfully passing national security legislation in 2009, safeguarding the central government's "comprehensive right of governance". Hong Kong's attempt to pass similar legislation was shelved in 2003 after mass demonstrations broke out.

Beijing has linked the Hong Kong protests to anger over issues related to unaffordable housing and other economic factors.

Veteran Macau lawmaker Jose Coutinho said he expected the new Chief Executive to be pragmatic in solving similar deep-rooted issues in the gambling hub. But he added that "many things that Mr Xi talked about were (meant) for Hong Kong".

Professor Lau Siu Kai, vice-president of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, said the speech was a clear signal to Hong Kong, and a warning to its "opposition forces" not to gang up with foreign forces against the mainland.

"It tells Hong Kong that if it respects 'one country', then like Macau, it can also prosper under 'one country, two systems'," he said.