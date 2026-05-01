Half of teenage girls in Japan use AI for advice: Government survey

Respondents in Japan cited information searches and research, writing and editing text and consultation about worries as top reasons of using AI.

TOKYO – More than half of teenage girls in Japan who use generative artificial intelligence solicit AI’s advice on personal worries, a recent government survey found, highlighting the technology’s growing role among young women.

According to the survey covering AI users conducted by the Cabinet Office’s consumer panel, 52.4 per cent of teenage girls said they consult with AI about their worries, marking the highest share among all age and gender groups.

More than 30 per cent of women in their 20s to 40s use AI for the same purpose, while less than 30 per cent of men do so among all age groups. Those in their 30s were the top users among men at 29.1 per cent.

The online survey was conducted in February among generative AI users from their teens to those in their 70s or older. It covered 1,442 people, comprising 103 men and 103 women in each age group.

Asked to choose multiple responses on the purposes of using AI in daily life, 76.4 per cent of all respondents cited information searches and research, followed by writing and editing text at 33.9 per cent and consultation about worries at 23.3 per cent.

While information searches were the top purpose across all age groups, consultation about worries ranked second among teenage girls and third among women in their 20s to 40s.

The survey also found that 38.6 per cent of the respondents said they greatly or somewhat trust AI advice on personal relationships and social interactions. Such a trend was notable among younger users of both sexes, with the figure standing at 63.1 per cent among teenage girls.

Asked about the effects of using generative AI, with multiple answers allowed, many respondents said AI helps facilitate information gathering and helps save time. Around 10 per cent of the respondents said it helps reduce feelings of loneliness. KYODO NEWS