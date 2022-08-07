Hainan's resort city enters lockdown amid Covid-19 outbreak

SHANGHAI • The southern Chinese resort city of Sanya imposed a lockdown yesterday and restricted transport links to try to stem a Covid-19 outbreak as some 80,000 visitors were enjoying its beaches at peak season.

The curbs came into force at 6am after the authorities said the Covid-19 situation was "very severe" and people's movements were being restricted.

The authorities did not say when the measures might be lifted but said tourists wanting to leave the city, which is on Hainan island, would have to show five negative polymerase chain reaction tests over seven days.

"We urge the general public and tourists to understand and give their support," they said in a statement on the city government's WeChat account.

The city reported 263 Covid-19 cases for Friday, up from 11 two days earlier. The authorities said they had detected Omicron sub-variant BA.5.1.3.

The lockdown comes amid the high tourist season for the city, which is also known for its duty-free shopping and is home to several high-end hotels run by international companies, including IHG and Marriott International.

Deputy Mayor He Shigang told state broadcaster CCTV there were about 80,000 tourists in the city, but that the cases were mainly among residents.

Officials told a news conference yesterday that tourists would get hotel rooms at half price if they had to extend their stays.

"It really sucks," said Mr Micah Hostetter, a business consultant based in Shanghai who was scheduled to leave today after a week-long stay. "We don't know how long we're going to be here, we hope it's not that long."

He endured nearly 21/2 months of lockdown in Shanghai earlier this year.

The sale of railway tickets out of Sanya was suspended, CCTV reported, citing the national operator, and more than 80 per cent of flights to and from Sanya had been cancelled, according to data provider Variflight.