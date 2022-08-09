Hainan orders more cities into lockdowns as virus cases spike

BEIJING • The Chinese resort island of Hainan has placed more cities, including the provincial capital, into lockdown as a Covid-19 outbreak spreads, leaving tens of thousands of tourists stranded in one of the nation's most popular holiday destinations.

The province reported 504 cases on Sunday, taking the current outbreak's tally to almost 1,500 since the first infection was detected a week ago.

The outbreak in the beach resort city of Sanya has spread to 10 cities and counties in Hainan, and to at least four other provinces, including Hunan and Guizhou, with each on Sunday reporting one infection coming from the city.

The provincial capital Haikou - a major flight hub for the island - has been placed into lockdown, while Wanning and Qionghai are under "static management", a term commonly used when referring to lockdowns.

The measures will be in place for varying periods, with the shortest set for just a few hours yesterday in Haikou, state media reports show.

Tourists who want to leave Hainan, China's southern-most province, must test negative in five polymerase chain reaction tests over seven days, the health authorities said.

Overall, China reported 807 cases for Sunday, up from 736 on Saturday and the most in two weeks.

The flare-up in cases, from fewer than 300 as recently as last Wednesday, shows the difficulty of meeting China's strict zero-Covid-19 policy.

After taming outbreaks in mega cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen, cases continue to pop up in other regions.

As at Saturday, 25,000 tourists were stuck in hotels in Sanya, according to a briefing by the provincial government on Sunday.

Arrangements have been made for more than 3,000 tourists at Sanya Phoenix International Airport to stay at nearby hotels.

The stranded travellers will have to pay half the room bill this week.

But while Sanya's government said on Saturday that tourists who have had their flights cancelled would pay for their hotel rooms at half price, dozens of tourists on Sunday complained in WeChat groups that their hotels were not applying such a rule.

Two stranded tourists said they were in such a situation.

"We are now looking for ways to complain and defend our rights, but so far no official body has contacted us or taken any interest in us," said one of the tourists, a woman from the eastern China province of Jiangsu, who only gave her surname as Zhou.

The lockdowns coincide with Hainan's peak travel season, dealing a blow to the province's duty-free retail industry - the most important duty-free shopping market in China.

More than 81 million tourists visited the island last year and tourism spending rose to 250 billion yuan (S$51 billion).

In the meantime, China has shortened the length of suspensions for inbound airline flights with passengers infected with Covid-19.

The so-called circuit breaker for flights that bring in five people with Covid-19, or 4 per cent of the total passenger load, has been cut to one week, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.

The authorities have been adjusting restrictions to staunch some of the fallout for the world's second-largest economy, while remaining committed to its core zero-tolerance policy on Covid-19.

And as Omicron sub-variants become ever-more infectious, President Xi Jinping's zero-tolerance resolve is growing stronger - leading many experts to warn that the approach could continue well beyond this year.

In June, China cut in half the length of time that inbound travellers must spend in quarantine to 10 days, making it easier for citizens to return and foreign companies to tend to business in the country after 2½ years of isolation.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS