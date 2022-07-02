Hainan closes ports ahead of tropical storm Chaba

SHANGHAI • Local authorities in China's Hainan province yesterday announced the closure of three ports as weather forecasters reclassified Chaba as a severe tropical storm that was expected to make landfall over the weekend.

Chaba, currently east of Hainan, will move at a speed of 15-20km per hour, gradually strengthening in intensity, forecasters said. It is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of Hainan Island and the mainland's western Guangdong province this afternoon until early tomorrow.

Guangdong authorities said Chaba will likely make landfall in the coastal area between Jiangmen and Zhanjiang cities in the province today.

The storm may intensify into a full-fledged typhoon by the time it hits land, forecasters said.

In a statement, the transportation and shipping authority in Hainan's provincial capital Haikou said Haikou Xiuying Port, Xinhai Port and Railway South Port would close from yesterday and are expected to re-open on July 4.

Hainan Island lies off China's southern coast.

Chaba originated in the South China Sea and is expected to hit Guangdong, Hainan and nearby areas with strong winds and heavy rain.

The authorities in Hong Kong raised a typhoon warning on Thursday just as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the city to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its handover from Britain.

Earlier this week, China's National Defence General Office issued a level four emergency response and sent two working groups to Guangdong province and the Guangxi region to assist and guide typhoon prevention work, according to Chinese state media.

