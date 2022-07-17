Gunman in Abe shooting saw his family and dreams crumble

Tetsuya Yamagami, the gunman who faces the death penalty for killing former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, had broken dreams and a broken family.

His father died by suicide in 1984, when Yamagami was four years old. His mother, so sucked into the Unification Church, bankrupted herself after donating at least 100 million yen (S$1 million) - yet she kept giving.

Japanese police are now piecing together the puzzle of what led Yamagami, 41, to assassinate Mr Abe on July 8 as the former premier was giving a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

Yamagami's family had been relatively well-to-do, and he was the second of three children, local media reported, citing police sources and his 77-year-old uncle.

But the uncle added that the family's ability to lead a comfortable life was robbed by the Unification Church, which had "brainwashed" the mother.

The church, which is formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, was banned in Singapore in 1982 for breaking up families. Most of its donations reportedly come from Japan.

Yamagami told police that Mr Abe was essentially a sacrificial lamb as he sought retributive justice against the church, for which he harboured a festering hatred for decades.

He had wanted to kill Unification Church leader Hak Ja Han Moon - the widow of church founder Sun Myung Moon - but she had been unable to visit Japan due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yamagami also told police he had planned to detonate a bomb at an event in the central city of Nagoya, where Madam Hak was making an appearance in 2019, but aborted the attempt as security was too tight.

"So I changed my target to the grandson of the man - former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi - who brought the Unification Church to Japan," Yamagami reportedly said.

Yamagami also told police that in spring, he came upon a video message Mr Abe had given last year to the church's friendship group. This convinced him of the former premier's ties to the church, he said.

A news report cited neighbours and acquaintances as saying that rumours surrounding Yamagami's mother's fixation with the fringe group was one reason behind his father suffering a mental breakdown and dying by suicide.

While the Unification Church said at a news conference last week that Yamagami's mother joined in 1998, the uncle said her involvement dates back to at least 1991, when she made her first donation of 50 million yen - including life insurance payouts for her husband's death and profits from the sale of land the family owned.

Yamagami's uncle said the children would call him for help whenever she left them at home without any food, making prolonged trips to South Korea where the church is headquartered.

"This was not just a case of neglect - it was far worse," he reportedly said. "She gave everything to the church and there was nothing left at home to eat."

Yamagami, despite it all, scored decent grades at school and managed to advance to an elite high school where most graduates would go on to top universities.

But 1998 was another turning point in his life, following the death of his grandfather. His mother sold land and property for funds to donate to the church.

Financial woes mounted and cost Yamagami a place in university. Instead, he enrolled in a vocational school and then joined the military Maritime Self-Defence Force in 2002.

Around the same time, his mother went bankrupt - and yet continued to give even more to the church, the uncle said.

By then, Yamagami was struggling with depression. In 2005, he was discharged from service after a failed suicide attempt.

"He believed that if he died, the payouts from a life insurance plan would help his elder brother and younger sister," the uncle said. "The mother was away in South Korea when it happened. I contacted her, but she did not return."

After leaving the force, Yamagami managed to obtain licences to practise as a financial planner and a real estate transaction manager. But he was never able to hold a job down, instead cycling through a series of contract work stints.

According to the church's account, it refunded the sum of 50 million yen to Yamagami's mother over a period of 10 years ending in September 2014.

But the Shukan Shincho tabloid said that it was the uncle who managed to help the three siblings broker the return of 50 million yen from the church around 2009, though Yamagami's mother caught wind of this and promptly returned the money to the church.

Disaster struck again around 2015, the uncle said, when Yamagami's elder brother killed himself.

Yamagami is believed to have hatched his plan to assassinate Mr Abe that spring, when he first saw the video message that Mr Abe gave to the church.

Neighbours reported strange sawing sounds from his apartment in April and May. At the same time, Yamagami, whose last job was as a forklift operator, began showing erratic behaviour at work.

Police said they found an "armoury of weapons" including at least five firearms - all handmade - at Yamagami's rented apartment after his arrest.

"For Tetsuya, it was not just about living, but a matter of life and death," the uncle said.

"He felt his life was stolen by the church, and I think he felt that the money going into the church was rightfully his."