Gun in Abe shooting can fire six pellets at once: Suspect

TOKYO • The suspect in the fatal shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has said that the handmade gun used in the attack "was designed to fire six pellets at once", according to sources.

Several similar guns were found at the home of the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, an unemployed former member of the Maritime Self-Defence Force.

The Nara prefectural police believe that Yamagami made several prototypes and selected the most lethal one to commit the crime.

Mr Abe, 67, was shot in the western city of Nara around 11.30am (10.30am Singapore time) last Friday and later died in hospital.

Mr Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, had been campaigning for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate in the run-up to yesterday's Upper House election.

He was making a speech near Yamato-Saidaiji train station when he was shot from behind.

Yamagami was arrested at the scene of the shooting.

The attack shocked a country where guns are tightly controlled.

According to sources close to the investigation, a handmade gun seized at the scene measured about 40cm by 20cm.

Yamagami told the authorities that two metal tubes were bound together and secured with wooden boards and tape.

The tubes contained a capsule that could hold up to six pellets, which would be discharged in a single shot.

Based on video footage taken at the scene, Yamagami fired from a position 6m to 7m behind Mr Abe.

When Nara police examined a campaign vehicle on a road about 20m away from Mr Abe, they found multiple pellet holes in the signboard on the vehicle.

Police believe the holes were caused by stray pellets from the attack. Considering the distance, the pellets were emitted with great force.

After Yamagami's arrest last Friday, police searched his home in Nara City and found several handmade guns similar in construction to the one used in the attack.

Each of the guns had several metal tubes bound together with tape, and one large gun had nine tubes bound together. They were also connected to an electrical cord that was believed to be used for ignition.

"I bought gunpowder on the Internet, got empty shell casings and filled them myself," Yamagami said, adding that he "first tried to make a bomb, but it didn't work out, so I decided to make guns".

Nara police revealed yesterday that Yamagami said he "test-fired (a homemade gun)".

Several wooden boards with multiple holes were found in his car, which was seized by the police.

Yamagami said he used them for test-firing a gun. The location of the test-firing is unknown, and the police are investigating the details.

They also retrieved trays wrapped in aluminium foil that the suspect said he had used for drying gunpowder.

Yesterday morning, Nara police sent Yamagami to the public prosecutor's office on a murder charge.

THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS