Guide on how to run eatery in a pandemic goes viral

HONG KONG • What started out as scribbles on napkins have turned into a handy guide on how to run a restaurant in a pandemic, now referred to by businesses in various sectors around the world.

The 20-page Covid-19 Playbook, a mishmash of common sense and practicality covering topics like sanitation practices, health protocols and guest relations, was compiled by the management team at Hong Kong hospitality group Black Sheep Restaurants.

"Back in January, when we heard murmurs of something happening in Wuhan, we felt that this was going to come to our doorstep," said the group's co-founder Syed Asim Hussain.

The team pieced together an internal set of protocols to be rolled out across the group's 27 restaurants - one in Shanghai and the rest in Hong Kong.

In April, the handbook was shared online and went viral. It was downloaded over 5,000 times.

It is now available in English, Chinese, Japanese, French and Spanish. It is read not just by industry people in Hong Kong but also people around the world in governments, academia, as well as the travel and fashion industries.

"We don't claim to be Covid-19 experts but we're just saying it is stuff that we are doing to protect our people, look after our guests, and others may find it useful too," said Mr Hussain.

Given the severity of the pandemic, restaurants in Hong Kong have been shuttering despite subsidies from the government.

"We are what makes Hong Kong glossy and if we lose that, of course it's our loss, it's the industry's loss, but it's also the city's loss."

For the first time since the company started in 2012, Black Sheep clocked financial losses for two successive quarters this year.

But its financial success in the first seven years has allowed it to trudge on while keeping everyone on the team, which Mr Hussain said is "my biggest success as a person".

And as he tries to get through week by week, the 35-year-old, who is Hong Kong-born with Pakistani roots, is optimistic about the opportunities in the coming year.

"For example, some amazing real estate opportunities.

"Luxury brands are looking at decreasing their footprint in cities like Hong Kong and Singapore, so I think that footprint will be replaced by hospitality brands."

