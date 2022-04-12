Guangzhou residents rush to stockpile food as Covid-19 cases discovered

GUANGZHOU (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - Residents of Guangzhou rushed to stockpile food after Covid-19 cases were reported in the southern metropolis, in the wake of reports of food shortages in locked-down Shanghai.

Although local media and officials emphasised that there are sufficient stocks of food, Caixin saw empty shelves in supermarkets, wholesalers, and other major stores after the Guangdong province capital announced it would test all residents on Saturday (April 9). The day before, the city reported two symptomatic local cases and an asymptomatic one.

Baiyun district, the most populated district in the city, imposed a partial lockdown on Saturday. About 556,000 of its roughly 3.7 million residents are affected by the restrictions, Yang Yanze, a district official, said at a press conference on Sunday.

Officials have set up 141 supply stations in the lockdown area for daily necessities, and asked 11 online grocers including Pupu Mall, Meituan, and Dingdong to add designed channels for locked-down residents to make orders, he added.

The dash to buy supplies came after residents of Shanghai suffered from shortages of food this month, as the city's distribution system fell into chaos amid China's biggest Covid-19 flare-up since early 2020.

However, an office director at Guangzhou Jiangnan Fruit & Vegetable Wholesale Market told Caixin on Sunday that they have not seen a dramatic spike in food transaction volume or prices yet, and supplies remain sufficient. The major wholesale market, located in Baiyun, has had the highest fruit and vegetable transaction volume in China for 18 years in a row, according to its official website.

"Our primary task now is to guarantee food supply to supermarkets and wholesalers," the director added.

While Guangzhou hasn't imposed a citywide lockdown like Shanghai, deliveries of food into the city have been affected by the sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks now affecting 17 out of the Chinese mainland's 31 provincial-level regions.

"I was going to drive through Nanchang (the provincial capital of Jiangxi), but now I have to take a detour because the city has high-risk areas, and my health code will easily get star-marked if I follow the original route," said a truck driver who recently arrived at Guangzhou. The detour has added fuel and highway toll costs to his journey.

An individual's health code - a digital representation of their recent travel history - can be marked with a star if they enter a medium- or high-risk area in the preceding 14 days. Truck drivers with such marks may find themselves barred from entering a city, put into quarantine or prevented from loading and unloading goods, even if they can present a negative test result.

The Jiangnan market announced on Saturday that drivers from other cities cannot enter the market if they have star-marked health codes. The drivers will need to hire their own drivers to get the food into the market, which cost between 200 yuan (S$43) to 300 yuan.

Driving through other cities including Nanjing and Nantong of Jiangsu province, Xuzhou in Zhejiang province, and Shanghai will also put a star on truck drivers' health codes.

The State Council also issued a notice on Monday to urge local governments to keep traffic moving smoothly and not to shut down highways or other major roads without due cause.